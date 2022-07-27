Port Stephens Examiner
Looking for something to do? Here's your guide to events in Port Stephens

July 27 2022 - 4:30pm
PERFORM: See Newcastle singer-songwriter Rod Coote live and free at Valhalla Restaurant Bar on Sunday from 1pm.

Art exhibition

Now- August 23: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-4pm Mon-Sat, 10am-1pm Sun. Cost: Free.

