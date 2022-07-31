This brand-new home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac at Salamander Bay with a north-facing aspect that offers views across the Port Stephens waterways.
Contemporary and modern with luxury features throughout, the home combines a large kitchen with open-plan living and dining spaces that lead out to the deck overlooking spectacular water views.
There are four spacious bedrooms, with the main including an ensuite and walk-in robe, and an additional office space.
High ceilings and windows throughout the property allow for an abundance of natural light to fill the home
There is also a self-contained unit on the property and the main house has a double lock-up garage with plenty of storage space.
