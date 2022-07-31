Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

House of the week: 22 Jackson Close, Salamander Bay

Updated July 31 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This brand-new home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac at Salamander Bay with a north-facing aspect that offers views across the Port Stephens waterways.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.