The mens C-grade team played on an extremely heavy track and posted a 26-26 draw with West Wallsend. The Terrace looked in control early with a 16-10 lead at half time. However in the second half they were in defensive mode with West having a glut of possession and field position. Players' player went to tough prop Zac Jones who did the hard yards up front. Evander Waitoa had his usual busy game while in the backline Tom Reynolds and winger Max Goodwin tried to spark the Magpie attack.

