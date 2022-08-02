NELSON Bay Junior Rugby Union had seven players picked to represent the club at the annual NSW Country versus City at Bathurst over the weekend.
The under-16 boys Country team with Gropers Lucas Bakker, Jed Smith, Darcy Brown and Ian Beale in its lineup won a Titanic battle over City 13-12.
In the under-18 Country team, Will Clark was also in the winners circle with a strong 36-7 victory.
The under-14 Country team with Groper Anakin Richardson on board lost a tight contest to City 12-0 while Breanna Rawlins, in the under-14 girls, was Country player of the match in their loss to City 27-5.
NELSON Bay Rugby Union Club had their three grades away to University on Saturday.
Always a tough contest, the students prevailed in first and thirds however the seconds flew the flag for the Gropers with a tight 18-15 win.
Third grade lost 33-12 to University. The Gropers held a slender 12-5 lead before two yellow cards gave Uni the momentum back and they went on with the job. Club points: three to Nathan Oliver, two to Ian Schein and one to Sam Rocher.
In the seconds, the hard working Groper forward pack lead the way with the backs scoring the tries. One to Emerson Burgess and Onewa Tai. Angus Crokett kicked three from four. Zac Liddell earned three points, Angus two and No. 8 Rhys York one point.
In the main game the students won 37-12. The Gropers were backing up from a bruising mid-week encounter with Wanderers. The competition was tight in the first half however a tiring Bay forward pack struggled in the second half. Adam Edwards played his usual wholehearted game, ably supported by flanker Michael Hotene who scored a try in the first half.
The Gropers have a bye this weekend however first grade have a washed out mid-week game. The seconds and thirds are set down to play Southern Beaches the following week.
RAYMOND Terrace Rugby League Club had a good weekend with two wins, a draw and one loss.
The mens C-grade team played on an extremely heavy track and posted a 26-26 draw with West Wallsend. The Terrace looked in control early with a 16-10 lead at half time. However in the second half they were in defensive mode with West having a glut of possession and field position. Players' player went to tough prop Zac Jones who did the hard yards up front. Evander Waitoa had his usual busy game while in the backline Tom Reynolds and winger Max Goodwin tried to spark the Magpie attack.
The northern conference team had a emphatic 46-16 win over Tea Gardens with John Schultz and Koby Martyn having strong games.
The Magpies ladies league tag team won a tight game 12-6 against the Tea Gardens Hawks while the Ravens went down 20-4 against the Kotara Bears.
The Terrace host the Fingal Bay Bomboras this Saturday at Lakeside Sporting Complex.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club men's team ran into a well drilled Lakes United outfit on the Seagulls old boys day in Belmont last Saturday.
The Bomboras were in the contest at half time with the scores locked at 6-6 before Lakes capitalised on Fingal's cheap mistakes and turnovers to run out convincing winners 28-6.
Nathan Barnes added to his try scoring tally with an early four pointer while the hardworking forward pack lead by joint players' player award winners Bo Earl and Cameron Scully continued their recent good form.
It a milestone game for their tenacious hooker Liam Dooley who played his 100th game for the club on Saturday.
This Saturday the Bomboras travel to Lakeside to play Raymond Terrace.
A depleted Fingal ladies league tag team had a 6-6 draw with Hamilton but retained fourth place on the ladder.
Emjay Walters scored the opening try and Grace Parfitt converted. Fingal lead 6-0 before Hamilton scored late to share the competition points. The Bomboras are home this Saturday. They play Swansea in their final game. Nick off is 2pm.
FINGAL trainer Neil Parfitt continues his strong performances in the Newcastle Cross County series with a third place overall and first place on handicap in the 8 kilometre Sugarloaf mountain circuit. He heads to Run Dungog this weekend.
THE Northern Hawks traveled to Toronto last Saturday to play the Macquarie Scorpions.
The Hawks got the early jump on the Scorpions with classy centre Manu Matoka scoring two tries. The visitors found their groove running in four more tries to post a comfortable 36-6 win.
Goal kicking winger Danny Vale converted all six tries and scored a four pointer to add to his impressive tally. Joshua Toole had a fine game with a non-stop performance.
The under-19 game was stopped with the Hawks trailing 16-0 after winger Jayden Huxtable sustained a very serious ankle injury. The Hawks send their best wishes to jayden and family.
This Sunday the Hawks are at home to the Kurri Bulldogs. First game kicks off at Tomaree Sportsground at 12.15pm.
THE Medowie Marauders men's divisional side lost their first game of the season at the weekend.
The rugby union side went down by a narrow margin to the Newcastle Griffons, 12-7.
Womens played a tough game against Wanderers, going down 64-5.
The men's social fours also lost to Maitland, 42-12.
In junior games, the Marauders under-7s played (no scores are kept), under-9s played a cracker of a game against Lake Macquarie and drew 50-50 while under-12s played a tough game against Merewether, going down 0-75.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
