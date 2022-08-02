Ringwood Motorsport Complex will be buzzing with activity this weekend as some of the state's best hillclimbers race their cars against the clock.
Round five of the 2022 NSW State Hillclimb Championship will be hosted by MG Car Club Newcastle at Ringwood, north of Raymond Terrace, on August 6 and 7.
Twelve members of the Newcastle club, which operates the complex in Balickera, are expected to race on the Sunday, including Peter Akers.
"You're out there on the track just yourself and your machine racing against the clock to see what you can do," he said.
"You put the head in the helmet and go have some fun. This being our local round, and one of our big events of the year, we're hoping to put a good show in."
There will be more than 55 hillclimbers hailing from as far as Wollongong, Bathurst, Grafton and Tamworth racing in a wide variety of classes on Sunday. Competition begins at 9am.
Saturday will be a practice round for racers, running from 10am-4pm.
"From custom built open wheelers from out of Europe right down to your production race cars, there will be a big variety of all wheel drive, two wheel drive, front wheel drive and custom built hillclimb open wheelers to see," Akers said. "It's a good event."
The state hillclimb championship is typically a nine round event, but has been cut to seven rounds this year.
The first two rounds of the championship, held in Bathurst in March, were not counted as many competitors were unable to get to the track due to widespread flooding across the state.
The Newcastle club won the road registered all wheel drive class last year.
Akers, who has been racing with the Newcastle club for the past two years and drives a 2011 Subaru WRX hatchback, said Newcastle was currently sitting first in that class
"If all goes to plan we could wrap the class up this weekend," he said. "We're also currently first in tin top [class] and sixth outright in the series at the moment."
Spectators are welcome to watch the hillclimb action across the weekend, which is expected to be blessed by nice weather.
There are a number of grassed areas in which spectators can sit around the track and watch as man and machine race the clock. A driver's fastest lap of the day is recorded.
The Newcastle club will also host a Biggest Morning Tea during the state championship round on Sunday.
Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and sweet treats will be available to buy 9.30am-12.30pm with all funds raised going to the Cancer Council. There will also be a raffle.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
