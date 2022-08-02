Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Round five of 2022 NSW Hillclimb Championship to be staged at Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex August 6-7

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ringwood Motorsport Complex will be buzzing with activity this weekend as some of the state's best hillclimbers race their cars against the clock.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.