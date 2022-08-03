When Samuel Codrington knew he wanted to become a tradie he turned to Transgrid.
The 18-year-old from Seaham is now in the second year of his apprenticeship, based at Transgrid's Newcastle depot.
"I wanted to join Transgrid to learn and develop skills in the electrical trade and I knew Transgrid had lots of training programs that would help me become the best tradesperson I can be," he said.
Mr Codrington joined Transgrid, manager and operator of the high voltage electricity transmission network in NSW and the ACT, after completing Year 11 and hasn't look back since.
"It's been an awesome experience so far, working with extremely knowledgeable tradespersons and staff that are all great people is one of the best parts about the apprenticeship, the training and variety of work that I have already experienced is also another highlight," he said.
Applications are now open for Transgrid's 2023 apprenticeship program.
Electrical substation technician apprentices roles are being offered at Eastern Creek, Newcastle, Orange, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Yass.
Telecommunication technician apprentice positions are also available at Eastern Creek, Orange and Yass.
Transmission line apprentice positions are also being offered in Wagga, Orange and Tamworth.
Apprentice lead Kailee Standen said the apprenticeship program opens many doors in the energy sector.
"I was fortunate to start with Transgrid as an electrical apprentice when I was 16 - today I manage a team of 32 substations and telecommunication technician apprentices across our six regions, she said.
"As a Transgrid apprentice you will receive hands-on learning and development in a supportive and stimulating environment and may have the chance to work on some of Australia's most important energy projects."
With the rapidly accelerating pace of Australia's transition to clean energy Mr Codrington said the future is exciting and encouraged people to apply for the program.
"Give it a crack it's definitely a great opportunity, get some work experience if you can and just be yourself," he said.
"Some of the projects and equipment I could be working on in the future may not even exist yet, as the industry is ever evolving. I also believe that the energy industry will provide continued job security as green energy increases."
Applications close on September 4. Go to careers.transgrid.com.au/go/Apprentice-roles/4580610.
