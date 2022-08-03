This immaculately presented, low-maintenance residence is ready for you to move straight in and enjoy a coastal lifestyle.
Walk to the marina, enjoy a coffee or book in for lunch overlooking the water.
There are beaches, boardwalks and parkland for your enjoyment, and if boating is for you, then the options are aplenty.
Lemon Tree Passage has one of the best boat ramps that Port Stephens has to offer, while the deep water marina caters to the larger birthed or moored vessel.
The home has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, two living areas, two balconies, front and rear access, a secure courtyard and a lock-up garage with internal access, plus new ducted air conditioning system and high ceilings.
