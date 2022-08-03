Australia's women's fours quest at claiming back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medals has ended in heartbreak following a seven-shot loss to Scotland.
The team, featuring Raymond Terrace - and now Port Macquarie - local Natasha Van Eldik could only register a win, a draw and a loss from their three games at Leamington Spa, 45 minutes from Birmingham.
A hard-fought 16-10 win over Fiji was bookended by a 15-all draw with Botswana and a 16-9 defeat to the Scots.
The Jackaroos chance at progressing to the quarter-finals then ended when Fiji held off a gallant Botswana which saw the Fijians go through.
Lynsey Clarke, Rebecca Van Asch and Van Eldik will regroup to compete in the triples on Tuesday (August 2).
Van Eldik knows history needs to be made if she's to defend a title in Birmingham over the next fortnight, going where no Aussie has gone before.
"Australia has never won a [Commonwealth Games] gold medal in the northern hemisphere," she said.
"It's the one medal that's still begging and on everyone's radar. It's exactly what we want. It's the most prepared team we've ever sent to the northern hemisphere so we'll definitely give it a red-hot crack."
The 31-year-old athlete, who has made more than 330 international appearances for Australia, claimed her first gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in the women's fours alongside Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic and Rebecca Van Asch.
Day six - Wednesday, August 3
Round 3 of women's triples - Australia v Falkland Islands (12pm AEST)
Round 4 of women's triples - Australia v South Africa (Thursday 3am AEST)
Day seven - Thursday, August 4
Round 5 of women's triples - Australia v Northern Ireland (12pm AEST)
Quarter-finals of women's triples - TBC (Friday 3am AEST)
Day eight - Friday, August 5
Semi-finals of women's triples - TBC (5:30pm AEST)
Medal matches for women's triples - TBC (Saturday 1:30am AEST)
