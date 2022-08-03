The newly formed Tomaree Cultural Development Group is just one of many community groups with a vision to invest in Port Stephens' future as a visitor destination.
"We're the new kids on the block, but we have a vision," the group's chairperson, Kathie Barnes, said.
That vision is to turn the Tomaree Lodge site, formerly a residential centre for people with disabilities, into a multi-use community and cultural precinct.
"We want to combine with the other groups, with their ideas and our idea. We believe it would fit perfectly with what they want," Ms Barnes said.
The site that overlooks Shoal Bay is managed by the Department of Communities and Justice and has endless possibilities for its repurposing, Ms Barnes said.
"We'd like to see this as a community, cultural hub with an exhibition space for touring and local exhibitions. We would like to see a theatre so that we can have performances both from the community and travelling performances," she said.
Overall the cultural development group would like to create a community arts and cultural centre; incorporating artists studios, meeting and conference rooms and an open-air theatre, Ms Barnes said.
"It would be wonderful to have movie screenings on the water like they do in Sydney," she said.
"We want to incorporate aims of other community groups such as a museum and interpretative space emphasising Indigenous and World War II history and significance.
"We want something for the tourists and the local people."
But the site's future hangs in the balance awaiting the outcome of the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council's appeal for a Native Title Claim that was first rejected in 2005. The Tomaree headland itself is owned by National Parks.
"It's already in the red tape but we want to protect and develop the natural, heritage and Indigenous assets of Tomaree Headland," Ms Barnes said.
"We hope to work with everyone and if all groups and the community can push to get this up and running.
"It's an iconic spot and should be utilised."
Ms Barnes said ideally she would like to see some movement at the site by 2023, but there is also a need for funding.
"We need grant funding, Council support ... it would be our dream to see this take off, everyone has done a lot of work into proposing their ideas," she said.
The Port Stephens Examiner reached out to the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council for an update on their claims but did not receive a response by the time of print on Tuesday.
