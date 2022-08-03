Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Newly formed Tomaree Cultural Development Group want to turn former lodge into multi-use community and cultural precinct

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISION: Tomaree Cultural Development Group members Christopher and Kathie Barnes, Bev Carver and Fran Digges. Photo: Alanna Tomazin

The newly formed Tomaree Cultural Development Group is just one of many community groups with a vision to invest in Port Stephens' future as a visitor destination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.