Looking for something to do? Here's your guide to events in Port Stephens

Now-August 23: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-4pm Mon-Sat, 10am-1pm Sun. Cost: Free.
Exhibiting in the main gallery is Portraiture (humans, animals, and birds), Abstract Expressions (using photography, drawing, painting, textiles, or free-standing sculpture) and works by the Plein Air Painters (showcasing the Port's incredible outdoor views).
Now-August 31: Artisan Collective Port Stephens. Time: 10am-4pm. Cost: Free.
Portraits of the Bay features paintings of Port Stephens by award-winning artists Ileana Clarke and Nanette Basser. The official opening will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 2pm.
Now-August 31: ArtSpace Raymond Terrace Library. Time: Open during library hours. Cost: Free.
Artist Henrietta Mooney's The Finer Detail exhibition showcases the various processes required to create a scientifically accurate work of art. The exhibition will include examples of flower dissections, Herbarium specimens, drawings from the microscope, as well as finished art works.
August 6: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 8pm. Cost: $35-$55.
Elton Jack, also known as Lance Strauss, has been wowing audiences since 1989 in a career that has seen him play all over the world to rave reviews. The Elton Jack Show embraces every highlight of Elton John's long and illustrious career from Your Song to I'm Still Standing. Tickets: broughtonsatthebay.com.au.
August 7 and 21: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
August 11: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 12.30pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Set in late 1969, at the dawn of the infamous troubles, Belfast is a bittersweet coming-of-age memoir in the classic sense of the genre - a portrait of childhood innocence complicated by the turmoil of a bigger, scarier world encroaching upon it. Starring Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie and Caitriona Balfe. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Phone the library on 4988 0111.
August 13: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am. Cost: $25.
Learn how to make a fairy garden at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. All equipment is provided, but guests are encouraged to bring any pieces they would like to use. Bookings essential. Call 4987 1655.
August 13, 14 and 16: Tomaree National Park. Times: Vary. Cost: Free but registrations required.
Enjoy a short wildflower walk in Tomaree National Park, a wonderland of winter wildflowers, especially along its sandy heathy woodlands. The Friends of Tomaree National Park, as part EcoNetwork Port Stephens Sustainability Futures Festival (running until September 11), are leading the walks. More information and bookings at ecops.au/wildflowers.
August 13: Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12.30pm.
The Medowie Lions Community Markets are held on the grassed area out front of the Bull n Bush the second Saturday of the month.
August 13: 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-12pm. Cost: Free.
Drop off unwanted mattresses and tyres at the Port Stephens Council admin building car park. Limit is four mattresses and/or four tyres per vehicle, including tyres on rims. Tyres are not to exceed 1m in diameter and tyres must be clean free of soil or other contaminants.
August 14-28: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 9am. Cost: $5.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens Science Week involves an interactive exhibition using displays and hands-on experiments to explore how plants work including photosynthesis, reproduction and plant nutrition. The exhibition is suitable for all ages from primary school upwards and is directly related to studies in science and the environment. It is an inspiring enrichment experience for school groups.
July 14 and 28: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
August 14: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 1pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
As part of Valhalla's new live music Sundays, Natalie Davis will be playing in the outdoor lounge. The Newcastle singer-songwriter specialises in jazz, folk, and rhythm and blues. Valhalla will also have live bands on some Saturday nights.
August 15: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: $25.
Wanting to learn more about native plants or start a native garden at home? Attend one of Hunter Region Botanic Gardens' native plant tours Carolyn Gillard. This tour also includes a morning tea. Book via email events@huntergardens.org.au or phone 4987 1655.
August 20: Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm.
Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment. The Tanilba Bay Markets are held the third Saturday of the month.
August 20: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 8pm. Cost: $40-$60.
The Eagles are one of the most popular bands worldwide. Their unique, melodic country-rock sound has spawned numerous hits. Desperado The Eagles Show authentically recreates the great musicianship coupled with precision vocals and harmonies. This iconic live performance by six talented musicians from Sydney celebrates and faithfully delivers the music of one of the greatest bands of all time. Tickets: broughtonsatthebay.com.au.
August 21: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: $5.
Gather some friends and family and head along to Hunter Region Botanic Gardens' grazing the gardens event. From 12pm to 2pm, enjoy live music from The Australian Army Band. Purchase a picnic box: bellakatestylingandluxurypicnics.com/shop.
