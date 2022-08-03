It was just as James Jacobs was preparing for the third round of the Australian Superbike Championship in April that he received the email offering him the opportunity of a lifetime.
It was an invitation to try out for the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.
The only problem was that the 16-year-old from Eagleton, who has never left the country before, was asked just days before he was due to compete in Goulburn to jet off to Malaysia to take part in a selection day.
"There was just no way we could make it," James said.
Instead, James sent his riding resume and videos to selectors. His riding record spoke for itself, with the teen selected to compete in the TVS Asia One-Make Championship.
He is one of 16 riders, and only one of two Australians, the other being Varis Felix Fleming, picked to compete in the championship which is considered to be a platform to discover new talent while showcasing TVS Racing's race bike, the TVS Apache RR 310.
At home, James rides a Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the national championship's Supersport 300 class of which he is currently sitting second.
All TVS competitors, whose ages range from 16 to 26, are supplied the same bike, with skill and experience what sets them apart on the track.
Upon selection, it was a mad scramble to get James to Sepang in Malaysia for the first round on May 28-29.
The family had to apply for a FIM license for James, requiring a medical. They bumped up against finding a GP with open books, who they could get into see quickly and was able to perform the required medical.
Then the entire Jacobs family - James, twin sister Jessica and parents Doug and Tracy - all had to apply for passports, which they received at the last minute due to widespread passport demand.
They also had to follow COVID-19 guidelines for leaving and entering the country.
But it was worth it, James said.
"The experience was so different from what we have here in Australia," he said.
"The track and pits are huge and are really professional. Because it's so hot over there, the pits have fully air-conditioned coolrooms that you can get changed in. You don't have that here.
"It felt really different riding [TVS's] bike. It's a lot lighter. But I got used to it pretty quickly.
"I think the biggest thing we had to overcome was the language barrier and getting the pit crew to set up the bike the way I like it."
James, who rides as #9 in the championship, completed just 12 laps of the Sepang International Track before moving into the qualifier (in which he finished ninth) and the races.
He said he was "pretty happy" with how he finished, ninth overall, against more experienced riders.
James crashed out in race one but got back up and completed the six laps. He moved from the rear to the middle of the pack in race two, which was cut to four laps after a major crash (not involving James).
The next round of the Asian championship will be held in Japan on August 12-14.
James and his parents will fly to Japan, which still has strict travel restrictions in place, on August 9. They are restricted to only visiting their hotel and Sugo International Circuit.
The following rounds will be held in Malaysia on October 6-9 and Thailand on November 18-20.
It will mean James has to miss at least the next two rounds of Australian Superbike Championship, which clash with the dates of the TVS championship.
He was due to ride in Queensland on August 5-7 and Phillip island on November 18-20.
While James said he was "disappointed" to miss the rounds in what would have been his first full superbike season had he not been selected for the Asian championship - the two years before were cut short by COVID-19 - he said there was more opportunities to ride professionally overseas, which is what he wants to pursue.
"The Asian championship has a lot more exposure and the tracks are a lot more professional," James' father, Doug, said.
"Everyone who wants to ride professionally ends up overseas. Racing in Australia, the prices are right up there and even then, there's not as many people watching you. You have to put yourself out there to be noticed."
James is seeking sponsorship to continue to be able to continue to ride professionally. Get in touch via email: jacobstdjj@outlook.com.
The Jacobs family thanked Matt Waters from Kawasaki Connection in Cessnock for his help throughout the Australian superbike season.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
