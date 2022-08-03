Koala numbers in Port Stephens are on the decline and could mean the beloved Australian icons face extinction in the area by 2028.
It's an alarming statement released by the NSW Scientific Committee in 2016 and could be on track to happening if the current rate of koala deaths continues in Port Stephens.
Ron Land, president of the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, said the biggest contributor to koala deaths and admissions into the hospital at One Mile were due to chlamydia, car strikes and dog attacks.
"The main reason of admission for koalas is chlamydia, whether that be ocular or urogenital," he said.
"We get the full range of seriously ill koalas to the point of being blind and they will remain here in permanent care and then there's those with 'wet bottom', there's no cure for it but there's treatment for the condition.
With koala breeding season around the corner Mr Land anticipates a continuation and escalation of admittances.
"There could be around a hundred [admittances] over the [breeding] period because our catchment area is getting bigger and bigger."
Mr Land said on the Tomaree and Tilligerry peninsulas the number of koalas was "perilous".
"You've got to measure everything here [at the sanctuary] against the number of koalas we think are still in the wild - that's between 250 and 350, down from 800 only 10 years ago," he said.
Mr Land said if a person spots a koala in danger they should get in contact with the koala hospital.
"Anyone who thinks, whether it's a car strike or being concerned about a koala ... a koala on the ground is not natural, [you should] phone us."
The koala hospital contains a 24-hour rescue dispatch team who can bring the koala in for a full sweep of examinations and determine the best course of treatment.
Mr Land said people should never try and treat a koala themselves as it could pose danger to both the person and animal.
"Don't try and do it yourself. They do bite and scratch especially if injured - it will be in pain, frightened and will strike out," he said.
"The best thing people can do is if they've got a towel or something to immobilise the koala and keep it calm and call us."
Mr Land said the koala hospital continues to do its best at looking after koalas and other wildlife species.
"There's so few of these koalas left, we will go to extraordinary lengths to save every one of them," he said.
"Any wildlife that we can help, we will. We'll never turn an animal away."
Mr Land said the most rewarding goal for all staff and volunteers would be to prevent the extinction of koalas in Port Stephens.
He also encouraged people to volunteer at the sanctuary as there was a growing demand.
"With the number of animals being handled, there's always a need for volunteers and it's a rare opportunity to be able to get first hand access to treat these types of animals."
