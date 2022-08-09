Former Nelson Bay rugby union player Maya Stewart has been named in the Wallaroos squad that will take on the Black Ferns in a two-game Test series this month.
The inclusion of the 22-year-old uncapped Waratahs winger in Australian women's rugby squad comes off the back of playing three seasons in the Super W and as she recovers from an ACL injury.
"I've just started to go back to contact training [last] week," Stewart said. "I feel very excited and privileged to have been selected.
"I was shocked when I was told but I know how hard I have worked, and still am working, for this. I'm excited to rip in and see what happens."
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning named a 32-player squad for the O'Reilly Cup on August 2.
Stewart is one of six uncapped players named for the Test cup series which is set to kick off August 20 in Christchurch, New Zealand before heading to Adelaide as part of a double-header with the Wallabies and South Africa on August 27.
"Key players have returned to the side from injury, and we are making steps forward to ensure we have the strongest squad available ahead of the Rugby World Cup in October," he said.
Stewart is hoping to be one of those players heading to the Rugby World Cup.
She told the Examiner that it has been her dream to pull on the green and gold for Australia on the international stage since she was a teen, when she played a number of sports such as league and touch.
But it was when she joined the Nelson Bay Gropers and began her rugby union career, quickly progressing to the Hunter Wildfires and moving to The Waratahs in Newcastle, that she thought that dream could truly be achievable.
She moved to Sydney and has been a standout for the NSW Waratahs for the past three seasons.
When she did her second ACL during pre-season training, she didn't let it slow her down.
She was able to get surgery just before Christmas and has been working with Wallaroos physiotherapist Chari Stewart on getting back onto the field for the past seven months.
Stewart returned to training mid-July and has now returned to physical contact training.
"I've made it known how passionate and driven I am. Even my commitment to rehabbing my knee, I think, has helped with my Wallaroos selection. I'm really happy where I am right now," Stewart said.
"I'm really pushing to play in the World Cup. It's really important that I go away with the team this month to make that happen.When I finally pull on that green and gold... I don't know. It will be a dream come true."
Stewart thanked the Nelson Bay rugby community for the support she has received following news of her Wallaroos selection.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
