Banksia Grove Village residents hosted its annual Guys and Dolls fundraiser on July 23.
A total of $3672 was raised, including a generous donation of $500 from the village owners, Hampshire Properties.
The funds raised went to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, a not-for-profit cancer hospital based in Sydney.
From screening to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and wellness, the organisation treats all types of cancer.
According to its website, the lifehouse offers patients every service and therapy they need including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, complementary therapies and supportive services, all under the one roof.
Jessica Walker, a resident of Banksia Grove Village said the fundraiser was a success and a fun night for all.
"We had raffles, lucky door prizes and an auction for creative beanies and music to dance to," she said.
"The residents certainly went the distance [to raise funds]," she said.
A delicious menu of homemade soups, dampers and desserts was also enjoyed by all.
