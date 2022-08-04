Port Stephens Friendship Group fun days

Port Stephens Friendship Group continues to provide its members a range of activities to participate in, from organised monthly events to non-formal fun functions.
Recently, members enjoyed lunch and an excellent magician show at the Toronto Workers club.
At the monthly meeting, members were treated to a spectacular slideshow on polar bears, Ice and the Northern Lights.
The next monthly meeting will be the annual general meeting at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Tuesday, August 30.
Anyone interested in attending and joining the friendly group is invited to do so.
The friendship group is open to Port residents aged 55 plus.
For more information contact Keith Hobbs 0417 439 632.
