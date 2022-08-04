Port Stephens Examiner
Free travel passes on offer for Port Stephens residents heading along to Hunter Homeless Connect Day

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
August 4 2022 - 7:00am
The region's annual day to provide one-stop shop services to people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness returns on Wednesday, August 10.

