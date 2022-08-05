In case you've missed what's happening in Port Stephens this week, here are some of the headlines making news.
The newly formed Tomaree Cultural Development Group is just one of many community groups with a vision to invest in Port Stephens' future as a visitor destination.
Instead of six categories on the signs, which describes the potential level of danger should a bushfire start, they will now have four - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic. Read more.
Karuah is one of 11 local Aboriginal land councils from across NSW that will share in $782,902 for community waste projects. Your can read more about the story here.
The region's annual day to provide one-stop shop services to people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness returns on Wednesday, August 10. Find our more here.
Anna Bay woman shares her lung cancer story, amid a Lung Foundation Australia campaign for a federally-funded screening program. Read more.
Koala numbers in Port Stephens are on the decline and could mean the beloved Australian icons face extinction in the area by 2028.
It's an alarming statement released by the NSW Scientific Committee in 2016 and could be on track to happening if the current rate of koala deaths continues in Port Stephens. Read more.
Here's your guide to what's on.
