Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens girls in NSW championship-winning Hunter PSSA netball team

Renee Valentine
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Renee Valentine, and Ellie-Marie Watts
August 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After two years without a competition, Louise Cooper had no idea how Hunter would fare at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association netball championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.