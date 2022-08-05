The first of what will become a yearly cup clash in honour of Dempsey Gascoigne will be contested between the Nelson Bay and Maitland rugby clubs on Saturday.
Following the 21 year old's tragic accidental death in July, his family has created the Dempsey Gascoigne Cup to honour him, his ties to the two clubs and the support they have received from both.
Amanda Gascoigne said she, husband Jason and son Callum "cannot thank enough the outpouring of love, support and kindness" they have received from so many people following Dempsey's death.
"Two clubs that have been rallying around us and have a very special place in our hearts have been the Maitland Rugby Club and Nelson Bay Rugby Club," Amanda and Jason, from Fingal Bay, said.
Whilst Dempsey's life was cut short, it was an one extraordinary one.
The Gascoigne family were unaware of just how much Dempsey had touched the lives of others until they were flooded with messages following his death highlighting the impact he had made on them.
One such message came from one of Dempsey's rugby competitors saying "not only was he a formidable player on the field, but even a better bloke off it".
As such, the Dempsey Gascoigne Cup has been created and will be played annually between Maitland and Nelson Bay's first grade teams at Marcellin Park in Lorn.
It was at Marcellin Park that Dempsey was introduced to the game of rugby and the Gascoignes were welcomed to the Blacks family - the second oldest rugby club in Australia.
As a toddler, Dempsey would watch his father Jason and later uncle Ryan Threlfo run out on the field.
"He would customarily make several visits to say hello and support the canteen ladies and then after firsts, he, his brother and rugby mates would join all the other kids on the field," Amanda and Jason said. "It was on these fields he probably did don his first set up rugby boots."
Dempsey never played an official game for the Blacks but was a long-time Gropers player.
He started his illustrious rugby career as a Nelson Bay Groper in under-10s and played up to under-18s.
His first game was a memorable one. In it Dempsey received his very first yellow card.
Amanda said she was "horrified" but Jason was "pretty proud".
When the Gascoigne family made their sea-change from Maitland to the Bay in 2010, the Gropers welcomed them wholeheartedly.
Amanda said the family loved contributing to the success of both clubs
Jason was Maitland Rugby Club's president for a number of years and also held various committee positions
The pair were also instrumental members of Maitland's 125 year anniversary organising committee, plus helped with many more events, functions and game days.
When the family moved to the Bay, Jason took on coaching roles for the Gropers while Callum and Dempsey boys played there but also after they left for boarding school at St Joseph's College Hunters Hill.
"We love both clubs and definitely feel part of both families," Jason and Amanda said. "We feel that an annual Dempsey Gascoigne Cup would be a great way to keep these friendships going and it would be marvellous to catch up annual with family and friends at Marcellin."
The first grade match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, August 13.
The presentation of the Dempsey Gascoigne Cup will be made afterwards.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
