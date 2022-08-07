Port Stephens Examiner
Marine Rescue teams conduct 1147 rescues across Hunter-Central Coast region in 2021/22

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 7 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:52pm
More than a quarter of rescue operations by Marine Rescue NSW crews across the state last financial year took place in the Hunter-Central Coast region, new figures show.

