This three-bedroom double-storey home is situated on a low-maintenance block in a quiet location only 500 metres from the beach.
Upstairs features a large open-plan lounge dining area with timber flooring and split system air conditioning that adjoins the kitchen and opens out to the verandah which is perfect for alfresco entertaining.
The king-size main bedroom has his-and-hers walk-in robes and an ensuite, along with its own private balcony.
Downstairs offers a second living area, which could be used as a playroom or teenager retreat, as well as two generously-sized bedrooms with built-in robes.
The home also features a study adjoining the double garage and an easy-care fenced yard.
