Whether you are a first home buyer or investor, this property is a great opportunity to get into the market and add your own touches to this neat and tidy home.
The two-bedroom home is centrally located to Raymond Terrace Public School, CBD, bus stops and Hunter River High School.
It has been freshly painted internally and externally, and fitted with new blinds on all windows.
The home boasts a large front yard and plenty of space in the backyard as well as enough space for an extension or granny flat option (STCA).
The home features two bedrooms with built-in robes, lounge room with fireplace and air-conditioning, laundry with external access, carport, garden shed and front verandah.
