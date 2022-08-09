THE Northern Hawks rugby league club posted strong results with wins in all grades over the weekend.
The reserve grade team won 24-6 over the Kurri Bulldogs however the game was cut short with Hawks' tough forward Jesse O'Connor dislocating his kneecap.
The under-19 Hawks team who have hung tough all year also had a 16-6 win over Kurri.
Hawks' captain and lock Kayle Gordon played at his former home ground, Mallabula Oval, and lead from the front with a non stop performance scoring the first try while prop Mitchell Goodman had a fine game up front.
The under-17s showed plenty of character and resilience to post two wins in four days both were away games on Thursday night defeating Central 22-12 and backed up on Sunday for a 30-20 victory over Maitland Pickers.
This Sunday at Tomaree sports ground the Hawks will wear their Indigenous jumpers in the official NRL Indigenous round. The under-19s kick off at 12.15pm.
RAYMOND Terrace rugby league hosted Fingal Bay Bomboras in the local derby at Lakeside Sporting Complex.
The first half was a tight contest with the scores locked at 12-all at half time. Terrace's hard working forward pack started to get on top in the second half with the Fingal line up struggling to contain them with a depleted bench, the final score was 36-20.
Magpies' front rower Dave Morgan lead from the front, classy fullback Tom Reynolds and speedy winger Jarred Shedden had strong games.
The Bomboras best was milestone man busy hooker Liam Dooley who gave his all in his 100th game for the club. Denver Perfrement shared the players' player award with Liam.
The Raymond Terrace club play West Wallsend on Saturday at Lakeside and a win could wrap up the minor premiership.
The D-grade team won on forfeit, the ladies league tag team posted a narrow 4-0 victory over West Wallsend with Taren Moana-mason and Zoe Khan both having good games.
The Ravens lost to Central in A-grade.
FINGAL Bay Bomboras ladies league tag hosted a very slick Swansea outfit on Saturday and went down 34-4.
Bomboras were down on troops with just eight players available, best in a beaten side players player was Daetona Mayer.
Georgia Relf also had great game while Grace Parfitt showed her leadership qualities taking to the field playing with some discomfort with a broken nose.
The tag team coach Blaine O'Flaherty was away playing with the Irish Exiles at the international Oztag titles in Coffs Harbour.
His team was beaten by the team from China for the bronze medal.
In a busy weekend catching with former teammates was Bomboras co-coach Dean Carney who attended the Cronulla rugby league old boys day proudly wearing his commemorative shirt with his player number 165.
Dean with over 100 first grade games with the sharks caught up with Andrew Ettingshausen, Gavin Miller and Mark Mcgaw for old time sake.
FINGAL ladies tag team trainer Neil Parfitt continued his distance running events on the hilly and demanding run on Dungog course competing in the 60-69 section.
Neil won that event and finished 4th the overall with the winner another Nelson Bay runner, James Alexander.
The Bay was well represented with runners from the Tomaree trotters who posted impressive times on the tough layout.
MEDOWIE Marauders' social 4s final score was 12-19 to Merewether.
Medowie under-7's played at Lake Macquarie however no scores are kept for these rounds but all teams head down and play 10 minute games against all other teams.
Other teams include Merewether Green, Merewether White, Hamilton Hawks, Lake Macquarie, Wanderers, Easts Gold and Easts.
Medowie under-9s won against Griffins with a close score of 60-55.
Medowie under-12s final score as 10-34 to Wanderers.
Medowie women's lost a tough game against Merewether 12-71.
Medowie men's divisional won 16-0 against Cooks Hill.
