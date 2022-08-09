"Gut wrenching" was how a Raymond Terrace father and advocate for the LGBTIQ+ community described finding a homophobic slur and swastika spray-painted on his car last week, while one of the Port's top cops called it "completely unacceptable".
Chris Baguley, who lives in Raymond Terrace with husband Scott and two children, did not notice at first that a three letter homophobic slur and swastika had been spray painted in gold on the side and back of his car overnight on Monday, August 1.
It was not until a woman pointed out the graffiti on his car to him at a petrol station that he saw the damage. The vehicle had been parked in the driveway of their home at the time it was vandalised.
"In the moment it was gut-wrenching," Mr Baguley said. "I have been part of this community for over 10 years and this is the first time something like this has happened.
"But it says more about the person who did this than me. It's not the word that bothers me so much as the thought process that went behind spray-painting that symbol."
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Mitch Dubojski said the incident was "unacceptable" and under investigation.
"Inquiries are in the early stages," he said. "This is considered reckless and malicious damage in the least. We will not tolerate that level of intrusion on a person's privacy and property. At the most, this could be considered a crime of hate."
"[The swastika] is certainly not a symbol that's welcome in the community, especially with its links to different things that have happened around the world."
Mr Baguley is a proud gay man. He became a vocal advocate for marriage equality in Port Stephens when the same-sex marriage postal survey was enacted in 2017.
He painted a rainbow, a symbol for gay pride, on his house, which remains there today.
When same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia, he travelled to Canberra to see the Marriage Amendment Bill passed in parliament.
A resident of Raymond Terrace for more than 10 years, he has been involved in a number of sport and community organisations during the years.
He is a board member of the Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service and helps with its new drop-in afternoon at The Deck youth venue in Raymond Terrace for young LGBTIQ+ people.
Mr Baguley ran for a west ward councillor position in the December 2021 council election to be a "voice for the community" but did not gain enough votes to be elected.
He said the vandalism incident came as a shock, more than anything.
"More than likely it was some bored kid but it was out of nowhere," Mr Baguley said. "It's not something you expect to happen or see in 2022.
"I won't be shamed about who I am. I won't change who I am because of one incident. I love this town and I don't think this is indicative of the sentiment in the wider community. Our region had one of the highest 'yes' votes when same-sex marriage was being debated."
While the vandalism was "jarring", Mr Baguley said the incident had been met with an outpouring of support from the wider community.
He posted what happened to his car on Facebook and received many messages of support, including from tradespeople and businesses that offered to get rid of the graffiti for free.
Among them was Robbie Thomson, owner of Autoglaze Paint and Blast Machinery Specialists in Heatherbrae, who rid Mr Baguley's car of the words and symbols on Thursday, August 4.
"The outpouring of support I've received highlights how far we have come," Mr Baguley said. "And I hope it shows the queer community that it is supported, that the wider community does have its back."
Detective Inspector Dubojski echoed Mr Baguley's sentiment, saying the Raymond Terrace community is diverse and welcoming.
"We would encourage anyone who sees this type of graffiti in our community to make a report directly to Raymond Terrace Police Station or to Crime Stoppers," he said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
