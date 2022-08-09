Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace's Chris Baguley says he won't be shamed for who he is after homophobic slurs, swastika spray-painted on car

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:19am, first published August 9 2022 - 9:00pm
NOT COWED: Left, Raymond Terrace resident and proud gay man Chris Baguley with his car after it was rid of the homophobic slur and swastika graffiti. Right, the vandalised car.

"Gut wrenching" was how a Raymond Terrace father and advocate for the LGBTIQ+ community described finding a homophobic slur and swastika spray-painted on his car last week, while one of the Port's top cops called it "completely unacceptable".

