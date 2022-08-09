Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Missed something? Here's a wrap of what's making news in the Port Stephens Examiner this week

By Anna Wolf
Updated August 12 2022 - 12:44am, first published August 9 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Raymond Terrace man pays for stolen groceries, grog and fuel

The court heard Carpenter had struggled with drug addiction. Read more here.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.