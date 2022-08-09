The court heard Carpenter had struggled with drug addiction. Read more here.
Hunter Horse Haven needs your help.
Volunteers for a safe haven for horses face dangerous conditions after parts of the property were left in deeply muddy conditions following flooding in July. Read more.
A Raymond Terrace father and advocate for the LGBTIQ+ community has described finding a homophobic slur and swastika spray-painted on his car last week. Read more here.
The first of what will become a yearly cup clash in honour of Dempsey Gascoigne will be contested between the Nelson Bay and Maitland rugby clubs on Saturday.
Following the 21 year old's tragic accidental death in July, his family has created the Dempsey Gascoigne Cup to honour him, his ties to the two clubs and the support they have received from both. READ MORE.
THE Department of Defence is facing fines of up to $2.5 million over the mishandling of the psychological welfare of a worker who took his own life while on duty at the Williamtown base two years ago. Read more.
A new shark-tracking buoy has been installed off Birubi Beach.
Also know as a 'listening buoy' or 'listening station', the device is part of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' SharkSmart program and is capable of detecting tagged sharks. Read more.
