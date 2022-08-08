As part of Valhalla's new live music Sundays, Javier will be playing in the outdoor lounge. Javier is a talented multi-instrumentalist musician, songwriter and country artist based in Newcastle. He is best known for supporting local bands and artists such as Grant Walmsley (Screaming Jets, Freebird), Brien McVernon (Retro Rockets) and international artist Paul Day (Iron Maiden). He has also shared the stage with Gina Jeffreys, Richard Clapton, Kirsty Lee Akers and Mark Wells. Javier's ability to adapt to play almost any genre has had him most recently play the Tamworth Country Music Festival.