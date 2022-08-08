Now-August 23: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-4pm Mon-Sat, 10am-1pm Sun. Cost: Free.
Exhibiting in the main gallery is Portraiture (humans, animals, and birds), Abstract Expressions (using photography, drawing, painting, textiles, or free-standing sculpture) and works by the Plein Air Painters (showcasing the Port's incredible outdoor views).
Now-August 31: Artisan Collective Port Stephens. Time: 10am-4pm. Cost: Free.
Portraits of the Bay features paintings of Port Stephens by award-winning artists Ileana Clarke and Nanette Basser. Read more about the exhibition here.
Now-August 31: ArtSpace Raymond Terrace Library. Time: Open during library hours. Cost: Free.
Artist Henrietta Mooney's The Finer Detail exhibition showcases the various processes required to create a scientifically accurate work of art. The exhibition will include examples of flower dissections, Herbarium specimens, drawings from the microscope, as well as finished art works.
August 13: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am. Cost: $25.
Learn how to make a fairy garden at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. All equipment is provided, but guests are encouraged to bring any pieces they would like to use. Bookings essential. Call 4987 1655.
August 13, 14 and 16: Tomaree National Park. Times: Vary. Cost: Free but registrations required.
Enjoy a short wildflower walk in Tomaree National Park, a wonderland of winter wildflowers. The Friends of Tomaree National Park, as part EcoNetwork Port Stephens Sustainability Futures Festival, are leading the walks. More information and bookings: ecops.au/wildflowers.
August 13: Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12.30pm.
The Medowie Lions Community Markets are held on the grassed area out front of the Bull n Bush the second Saturday of the month.
August 13: 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-12pm. Cost: Free.
Drop off unwanted mattresses and tyres at the Port Stephens Council admin building car park.
August 14-28: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 9am. Cost: $5.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens Science Week involves an interactive exhibition using displays and hands-on experiments to explore how plants work including photosynthesis, reproduction and plant nutrition.
August 14: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
August 14: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 1pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
As part of Valhalla's new live music Sundays, Natalie Davis will be playing in the outdoor lounge. The Newcastle singer-songwriter is a flexible contemporary performer allowing interests in jazz, folk, and rhythm and blues to weave their way into her style.
August 15: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: $25.
Wanting to learn more about native plants or start a native garden at home? Attend one of Hunter Region Botanic Gardens' native plant tours Carolyn Gillard. This tour also includes a morning tea. Book via email events@huntergardens.org.au or phone 4987 1655.
August 20: Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm.
Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment. The Tanilba Bay Markets are held the third Saturday of the month.
August 20: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 8pm. Cost: $40-$60.
The Eagles are one of the most popular bands worldwide. Their unique, melodic country-rock sound has spawned numerous hits. Desperado The Eagles Show authentically recreates the great musicianship coupled with precision vocals and harmonies. This iconic live performance by six talented musicians from Sydney celebrates and faithfully delivers the music of one of the greatest bands of all time. Tickets: broughtonsatthebay.com.au.
August 21: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
August 21: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: $5.
Gather some friends and family and head along to Hunter Region Botanic Gardens' grazing the gardens event. From 12pm to 2pm, enjoy live music from The Australian Army Band. Purchase a picnic box: bellakatestylingandluxurypicnics.com/shop.
August 28: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 1pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
As part of Valhalla's new live music Sundays, Javier will be playing in the outdoor lounge. Javier is a talented multi-instrumentalist musician, songwriter and country artist based in Newcastle. He is best known for supporting local bands and artists such as Grant Walmsley (Screaming Jets, Freebird), Brien McVernon (Retro Rockets) and international artist Paul Day (Iron Maiden). He has also shared the stage with Gina Jeffreys, Richard Clapton, Kirsty Lee Akers and Mark Wells. Javier's ability to adapt to play almost any genre has had him most recently play the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
