For close to 20 years Miggy the white whale has welcomed residents and visitors into Nelson Bay and provided many with a photo opportunity to mark their time in the area.
Now he has a friend to share that duty with.
A 5m long fibreglass humpback whale, which has no name, has joined Miggy on the side of Nelson Bay Road.
But he'll hit the road soon.
The fibreglass humpback whale has been restored by its owner, Frank Future, and Iain Watt ahead of EcoNetwork Port Stephens' Sustainable Futures Festival finale.
The whale, the equivalent size of a 5 year old humpback, will used by Marine Parks Association, in which Mr Future is chairman and Mr Watt vice-chair, to educate the public about the creatures and the Port's marine environment.
"He was sitting in my back shed for a long time before we decided to fix him up," Mr Future, a skipper for Imagine Cruises and long-time whale advocate, said.
"He'd lost an arm after a horse leaned up against him. And was filled with a lot of rainwater. Now he'll act as a bit of an emblem and teaching tool for the Marine Parks Association."
The whale was once a mascot for a men's store in Sydney. He was previously named Panda after a real humpback whale that was targeted during Japanese whaling.
Mr Future bought him for $1 about 18 years ago. Miggy, named after famous white whale Migaloo, sat on the roof of a car wash in Neutral Bay before he was "inherited" by Mr Future.
"I seem to collect whales," he said.
Mr Future said there had been a lot of interest in the humpback since the trailer it is mounted to was parked next to Miggy on Thursday, August 11.
He assured the community that it was not going to replace Miggy.
The humpback whale will be on display at the festival's finale at St Philip's Christian College in Salamander Bay on Sunday, September 11.
It will also likely also be on display at the human whale event, of which Mr Future is an organiser, that is set to return to Fingal Beach after a two year COVID hiatus on Sunday, September 25.
Close to 1500 people helped form the outline of a humpback on the beach in 2019. It is hoped even more will turn out this year and help create the outline of a mother and baby to celebrate the humpback's southern migration.
The formation will take part between 11am-11.30am, with a drone to fly over at 12pm to snap a photo.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
