THE Department of Defence is facing fines of up to $2.5 million over the mishandling of the psychological welfare of a worker who took his own life while on duty at the Williamtown base two years ago.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has filed three charges in the NSW Local Court at Maitland alleging the Department of Defence failed in its primary duty under the federal Work Health and Safety Act 2011
The worker, a Royal Australian Air Force technician, took his own life while on duty at the base on 28 July 2020.
The criminal charges, which relate to alleged failures in managing risks to psychological health and safety, were laid following a Comcare investigation.
It is alleged the Department of Defence breached its health and safety duty under section 19(1) of the Commonwealth Work Health and Safety Act by failing to provide, so far as reasonably practicable, safe systems of work, necessary training to workers, and information necessary to protect all persons from risks to their health and safety.
The charges consist of one 'Category 2' offence, carrying a maximum penalty of $1.5 million, and two 'Category 3' offences, each carrying a maximum penalty of $500,000.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
