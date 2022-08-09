Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Death of a Williamtown RAAF worker lands Defence in court on criminal charges worth up to $2.5 million

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:17am, first published August 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COURT: The suicide of a RAAF worker at Williamtown base has led to the Department of Defence facing criminal charges and fines of up to $2.5m.

THE Department of Defence is facing fines of up to $2.5 million over the mishandling of the psychological welfare of a worker who took his own life while on duty at the Williamtown base two years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.