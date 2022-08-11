Four of Nelson Bay's talented touch football players will kit up in blue to take on Queensland in the 2022 Touch Football State of Origin.
Martin Shiner, Michelle Sproule, Andi Law and Hugh Doherty will contest the title in Coffs Harbour on August 19 and 20 as they represent NSW in their respective age groups.
This year also marks 50 years of NSW Touch and to celebrate, Golden Jubilee teams, coaches, referees, and selectors have been announced. Nelson Bay Touch Football Club's referee Sam Clark and player Nicole Mitchell have been recognised.
Shiner who will be playing in the men's 50's, said he was impressed with the quality of players and referees coming out of Port Stephens for the tournament.
"They had selections in all different locations across Sydney and each team had around 30 players that had to trial for a position of 14 to be selected.
"We've got a massive congregation of players here at a local level ... [but] only one rep team can be picked for each age group," he said.
Representing the 20's age group, Andi Law said she had been training hard for the match and was looking forward to coming up against the best of the best.
"We're going up against the best of our age groups so it'd be good to get the win," she said.
Hugh Doherty will play with the men's 20's and said he felt privileged to be able to represent his state.
"It's my first series in the State of Origin so I'm looking forward to the different level of touch," he said.
Michelle Sproule will take the field with the women's 35's and said she looked forward to "beating Queensland".
Shiner said he was proud of the club's players and has enjoyed watching each of them grow.
"We're a family orientated club, I coached Andi when she was a junior, and I've watched Hugh develop into player he is now," he said.
Joining the gifted group will be the Bay's highly-rated referee John Clark.
Clark hung up his boots in 2015 and took up a different angle on the field in refereeing.
"In that time I've moved ahead in the levels and fortunately got to referee both national and international levels," he said.
He said refereeing a State of Origin match, he expected there to be a lot of passion.
"It's going to be quite intense but when the game gets moving it's enjoyable to referee," he said.
