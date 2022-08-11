On the night before game day, Liam Dooley devours a bowl of pasta and after a good night's sleep, he munches down a banana precisely one hour to kick-off.
It's a pre-game ritual the 24 year-old executed for the 100th time as he stepped out for his century match with the Fingal Bay Bomboras on August 6.
Advertisement
"Pre game rituals are a little silly, but every night before footy I must have pasta for dinner and a banana before kick off, my boots have got to be taped and head gear has got to be on the field for the warm up," he said.
Dooley has played rugby league since the ripe age of seven. He joined the Bomboras in 2016 as an 18 year-old, and said it felt surreal to join the 100 club.
"Not too many people have done it and the ones that have are all well known names of the Bommies, and I never considered myself to be up there with those blokes," he said.
He said he unfortunately his squad didn't get the win over Raymond Terrace to mark his momentous occasion but it was a close game.
"It was 12-all at half-time and we lost 36-20. I get nervous for most games but the pressure from all the attention did make the nerves a little worse," he said.
Despite the loss Dooley said playing for Fingal Bay had given him a realm of opportunities and memorable experiences from playing against rugby league greats Timana Tahu and Kade Snowden to being mentored by Australian assistant coach Michael Hagan.
"I never made any rep teams as a junior but at the start of this year I got a late inclusion into the Newcastle and Hunter representative team and played up in Grafton all of which wouldn't of happened if I hadn't played for Fingal Bay," he said.
In 2021 Dooley also got the opportunity to stand in as captain where the Bomboras took a home ground 28-nil win over Woodberry.
"I've also been honoured to receive the Jack Coles player of the year award twice. That's a huge privilege and I'm extremely grateful," he said.
Dooley said the Bomboras had always welcomed him and the club contained a supportive fan base.
"It's a very welcoming club, they made me feel comfortable when I first joined them, I was the youngest in the team but didn't feel intimidated by any of the older players," he said.
"I've always loved footy from a young age, playing in the local park almost everyday after school, and now playing for Fingal - I meet new life long mates each year. There's no better feeling," he said.
He wanted to thank his close friend and teammate Bo Earl who encouraged him to join the Bomboras, and his coaches Dean Carney and John Gutherson.
Advertisement
"Without him I probably wouldn't of had the confidence to turn up for my first training session at that age," he said.
"Thanks to my coaches for being there for my 100th game, I started my first season with those two as coaches and for them to come back and coach again, and to play my 100th under them was a good feeling."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.