Fire and Rescue NSW crews respond to large scrap pile fire in industrial area at Hexham

Updated August 14 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:48pm
Response: Firefighters were called to Hexham on Sunday after a pile of industrial waste caught alight. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

More than 20 Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have battled a large blaze in a scrap metal yard at Hexham.

