Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sport Shorts: Your weekend sports wrap up on Raymond Terrace Magpies' premiership title win, Gropers, Northern Hawks and Medowie Marauders

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MINOR PREMIERS: Raymond Terrace RLFC C Grade squad are minor premiers. Photo:: Supplied

RAYMOND Terrace rugby league club have had a great season with 3 of their 4 teams playing semi final football. The C grade team had an emphatic win over West Wallsend 52-6 to claim the minor premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.