RAYMOND Terrace rugby league club have had a great season with 3 of their 4 teams playing semi final football. The C grade team had an emphatic win over West Wallsend 52-6 to claim the minor premiership.
It was also a tribute to 100 game player, tough forward Steve Soper who was presented his jumper by his coaches.
The hard working forward pack laid the foundation for the slick backline to go on a try scoring spree Classy fullback Tom Reynolds scored 4 tries and flying winger Jared Shedden scored 3.
Best forward award was shared by Daine Walker and Zack Jones, players player Tom Reynolds, President's award Jack Mcintyre, coaches award Jack Beverly and John Schultz. Coaches Brooke Roach and Luke Handsaker deserve credit for the revitalised playing roster while Rob Chaffey also assisted with his expertise.
The ladies Magpies and the Ravens play elimination semi finals this weekend while the men's team have the weekend off.
NELSON Bay Rugby Union won an emotion charged game over Maitland 21-14 at Marcellin Park last Saturday securing the inaugural Dempsey Gascoigne Cup.
The Gropers showed plenty of character to win the cup coming from 14-7 down to stun the blacks on their home soil.
Club points: flanker Ben Peper 3, Sam Mitchell 2, half back Charlie Fielder 1. Tries to Myles Eckersly, Adam Rayner and Charlie Fielder. Conversions: Rapine Mason 3 from 3.
Second grade went down 38-10. Club points: hooker Ross Buchan 3, centre Brandon Suttle 2, centre Michael Hotene 1.
The thirds lost a close contest 15-7. Club points Blake Fuller 3, fly half Blake Simpson 2, Sam Rocher 1.
The midweek games against Southern Beaches for the lower grades: third grade won 20-12. Club points: flanker Blake Fuller 3, half back Josh Sollitt 2, Sam Rocher 1.
Second grade won a tight contest of 13-5. Club points: flanker Zac Liddell centre Brandon Suttle 2, winger Sam Mitchell 1.
Saturday at the Groperdome will show some vital games for the Bay when they host Wanderers in their last home game of the season.
The Northern Hawks Rugby League club are headed for a semi-final play off next Saturday against West Rosellas at St John Oval at 1.30pm.
The second placed Hawks played their final game against the third placed West last Sunday at Tomaree Sportsground and in an entertaining game Hawks prevailed 36-16.
After a slender 18-16 at half time, the Hawks started strongly after captain coach Brad Tighe created space for classy five eight Liam Walsh to score the opening try. The opening half saw both clubs exchange tries in set for set plays, with the Hawks leading narrowly at the break.
In the final quarter the Hawks sealed the match with tries to full back Barry McGrady and a long range raid resulted in Kyle Colburn crossing for a four pointer. The win gave the Hawks 9 wins on the trot and they looked sharp across the park.
The Hawks have several talented players from the Central West in their line up with former Dubbo Cyms player Josh Toole starting in the centres and finished in the front row, while up and comer Quincy Ross from Wellington Cowboys also having a strong game. Boosting their playing ranks will be Mallabulla player Arron Brydon who returns to the Hawks after a stint with Manly Sea Eagles.
The State of Origin Touch series is set down for this weekend with the NSW Blues defending the shield against the Queensland maroons in Coffs Harbour.
Played across 14 divisions the shield is always keenly contested. Talented Nelson Bay players representing the Blues will be Andi Law and Hugh Doherty in the under 20s, Michelle Sproule over 35 women's, and Martin Shiner in the over 50 men's.
Nelson Bay also has some quality referees in their ranks with Sam Clark recently named in the best 3 ladies all time refereeing ranks at the 50th anniversary of NSW Touch function. Her husband John Clark will referee at the series. After a stellar playing career in the grade representative rugby union, he moved on to play touch football representing Australia at the world cup in Scotland in 2011 and became an international referee.
Medowie Marauders under 7's played at Boyd Oval, Medowie for the final round of the season.
No scores are kept for the social 10 minute games which include teams from Merewether Green, Merewether White, Hamilton Hawks, Lake Macquarie, Wanderers, Easts Gold and Easts. Medowie under 9's vs Merewether 25-75 in their final game for the season, Medowie under 12's final score 10-46 to Hawks.
Medowie social 4s final score 5-12 to uni. Medowie Women's missed this round due to a number of injuries. Medowie Men's divisional took home another win, 14-13 against Pokolbin.
