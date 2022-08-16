Port Stephens Examiner
House of the week: 7 Scott Circuit, Salamander Bay

August 16 2022 - 11:00pm
  • 3 beds 3 bath 2 car
  • Auction
  • Agency: First National Port Stephens
  • Agent: Rebecca Dean
  • Phone: 0421 169 922
  • Inspection: By request

Enjoy water views and sunsets from the comfort of your own balcony at this near single-level residence situated on one of the most popular streets in Port Stephens.

