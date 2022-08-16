Enjoy water views and sunsets from the comfort of your own balcony at this near single-level residence situated on one of the most popular streets in Port Stephens.
Elevated within the trees, this property offers peace and tranquility.
The home comprises three bedrooms, all with ensuites and underfloor heating, as well as a separate powder room for guests. The master ensuite also includes a steam room.
The open-plan living, kitchen and dining spaces flow out to the undercover balcony with built-in barbecue. Other features include a purpose-designed study, hardwood timber flooring throughout and a double lock-up garage.
All of this is positioned a short stroll to the beach, shops, cafes and restaurants.
