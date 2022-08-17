Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

House of the week: 101 - 103 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove

August 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 4 beds 2 bath 4 car
  • Auction
  • Agency: PRD Port Stephens
  • Agent: Ben George
  • Phone: 0478 066 253
  • Inspection: By request

Set in a blue-ribbon location within walking distance to the water's edge, this is an exciting North Arm Cove offering not to be missed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.