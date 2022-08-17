Set in a blue-ribbon location within walking distance to the water's edge, this is an exciting North Arm Cove offering not to be missed.
Advertisement
Sit back and enjoy panoramic views from almost every room while taking full advantage of the sought-after coastal lifestyle that the area is renowned for.
The home features four spacious bedrooms with built-in robes. two modern bathrooms and an open-plan design soaked with sunlight and surrounded by greenery.
Polished timber flooring flows seamlessly throughout the home.
A large wrap-around balcony offers stunning water views.
Features include ducted air-conditioning, a double lock-up garage with internal access and plenty of additional outdoor parking for boats and caravans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.