Gropers' stars Darcy Brown and Jed Smith selected in NSW Waratahs Gen Blue under 16's squad

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 17 2022 - 4:00am
SELECTED: Gropers' Darcy Brown and Jed Smith have been named in the U16's Waratahs squad. Photo: Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Facebook page

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union's two superstars Darcy Brown and Jed Smith (shadow) have been selected in the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue under 16's side.

