Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union's two superstars Darcy Brown and Jed Smith (shadow) have been selected in the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue under 16's side.
The Tomaree High School student's will compete in the National Super Rugby tournament in October and November this year.
The Groper boys will undergo a heavy training schedule in the lead up as they prepare to take on super rugby talents; Queensland Reds, ACT Brumbies, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels.
Brown and Smith were congratulated by their club and school on their selections.
"Well done, work hard and we look forward to following your progress," the club posted on social media.
Both Brown and Smith are very proud Gropers and put back into the club through refereeing junior games and help coaching the "Get into Rugby" program for boys and girls aged 5-11 years.
Tomaree High School congratulated Brown who is in year 11 and Smith who is in year 10.
