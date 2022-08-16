Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Port Stephens Speech Pathology opens second site in Medowie to keep up with demand

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW SPACE: Port Stephens Speech Pathology owner Karen McIntyre and speech pathologist Tegan Ison at the Medowie office. Photo: Alanna Tomazin

Karin McIntyre has turned an old squash court in Medowie, into a space for helping people living with a communication disability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.