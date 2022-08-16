Karin McIntyre has turned an old squash court in Medowie, into a space for helping people living with a communication disability.
The Port Stephens Speech Pathology owner renovated the former sports court at the Medowie Sports and Business Centre into clinical rooms, to expand from her office in Salamander Bay.
This came after she noticed a growing demand for speech pathology services in the area.
"It's been a fast growing business just because of the need in the area," Ms McIntyre said.
The Salamander office opened in 2020 and operated on a part-time basis but Ms McIntyre said within a couple of months, it had turned into a full-time service.
"We opened for a couple of days which turned full-time and it looks like the same is happening here [in Medowie] as well," she said.
She said there was a high demand not only for pediatrics but also for adults.
"There is a lot of demand in there that's untapped and there's not really any adult speech services in Port Stephens so we're offering full services there," she said.
Ms McIntyre found there was a lack of services available in Port Stephens and wanted to be able to provide for the community.
"When we started a lot of people were going into Newcastle or Maitland for services, so there wasn't really availability close to home and services were limited in regards to skills and specialised treatments, but we've been able to bring that into Port Stephens," she said.
In conjunction with Speech Pathology Week from August 21 to August 27, Ms McIntyre expressed the importance of raising awareness around speech and communication, and the services available to help people.
"Communication is a basic human right and communication disability is largely invisible," she said.
"People may not understand how our service can help them whether it's from swallowing, to saliva management, drinking fluids or eating foods with different consistencies, voice ... there's so much," she said.
She also wanted to raise awareness around early intervention for young children prior to entering school.
"Early identification is really important and there is funding available for that age group of four year-olds," she said.
Ms McIntyre said she was excited to be operating in the Medowie office which had been getting positive community feedback.
"We have been welcomed really well by the community so far and are looking forward to working with doctors, schools, community groups ... to be able to offer our service and work towards communication goals for everybody," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
