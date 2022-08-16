The chance to celebrate the vital impact local businesses make to the Port Stephens economy and community is back with the return of the Examiner's business awards.
Following a challenging couple of years, the Port Stephens Local Business Awards returns with this year's event coordinated on behalf of the Examiner by Precedent Productions.
Nominations for the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards opened on Monday, August 15 and will close on Wednesday, September 28.
Category winners will be announced at an awards presentation evening on Tuesday, November 22.
Precedent Productions Managing Director, Steve Loe said it was an opportunity for members of the community to encourage and show appreciation for outstanding providers of goods and services.
"Business owners, managers and staff work hard and often go above and beyond to help their clients and customers," he said.
"As members of the community, we reap the benefits of their efforts, which can make our own lives happier and easier in many ways.
"Nominating someone for their outstanding service or products is a great way to thank these people, who are the backbone of our community."
Mr Loe said businesses could also self-nominate to show staff how much their efforts were valued.
"Nominating your favourite local businesses is an opportunity to show your appreciation and support for them"
"Vote for your favourite business by heading to the Local Business Awards website www.thebusinessawards.com.au and searching for your favourite business."
The Port Stephens Examiner will provide updates on the progress of the Awards program and will also run a special finalist's feature and winner's feature.
For further information on the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards, call Precedent Productions on 8363 3333 or visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au
