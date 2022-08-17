Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens' key community members to shed light on housing crisis with Vinnies Sleepout

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 17 2022 - 3:00am, first published 12:30am
RAISING AWARENESS: Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and councillor Leah Anderson will sleep out for the annual Vinnies appeal.

In a move to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in the Port Stephens LGA, a group of well-known community members are participating in the annual Vinnies Sleepout.

