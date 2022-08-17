In a move to shine a spotlight on homelessness and lack of affordable housing in the Port Stephens LGA, a group of well-known community members are participating in the annual Vinnies Sleepout.
The team called 'No Fixed Address' is made up of Port Stephens councillor Leah Anderson, state MP Kate Washington and First National real estate's Tracy Blosdale and community member Kelly Hammond .
"I think people know of it [housing crisis] but they don't know how serious the problem actually is," Cr Anderson said.
She said every night there are people in the community who don't know where they will lay their heads at night.
"We're raising awareness on how homeless people are living in their cars or on the streets," she said.
In reflection of those doing it tough, the ladies will brave the cold in Anna Bay on August 19 to raise much needed funds for Vinnies and locally, for the Yacaaba Centre.
The community is invited to join the group at Anna Bay Scouts Hall at 2B Fisherman's Bay Road between 5pm and 8pm on the evening for a soup kitchen.
A gold coin donation is being asked towards the kitchen with proceeds going to Anna Bay Scouts and residents are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable items, toiletries and handbags for the centre.
"We're raising money for the national appeal but locally we're asking people to dig deep and drop in to provide donations for the centre," Cr Anderson said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
