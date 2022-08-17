When Christian Hernandez began his career as a pharmaceutical intern he never expected it would lead him to be part of one of Port Stephens' leading healthcare providers.
"I love my job, there's nothing more that I like helping someone from an issue they've got health wise - either helping or resolving that issue.
Advertisement
"It's super rewarding and makes it all worth it," he said.
In 2014 he invested in the Amcal Pharmacy in Salamander Bay working alongside co-owner Ralph Kaiko.
Eight years later the duo are now celebrating the success of the Bay's second chemist and one year anniversary since opening the Amcal Express Medical Centre.
"It's been a crazy one year with COVID and lockdowns. Quite a journey between the two stores and now the medical centre," Mr Hernandez said.
"But it's a day of celebration because we've come such a long way and it's been a shining light and it's been very exciting to see the direction it's going in," he said.
Working in the best interest of patients, Mr Hernandez said it had been satisfying knowing he and his team were making a difference to the lives of those in the community.
"Knowing that someone's improved from our involvement is something you can't put into words," he said.
"It's been immensely satisfying and rewarding to see as an owner."
Through the pharmacy, the team has provided a number of services from dose administration to home deliveries.
"We're going that extra mile for patients," Mr Hernandez said.
He said his crew also played a crucial part in the COVID vaccination rollout.
"It was really satisfying from that point of view, being an integral part of administrating vaccinations at a crucial time in the Port Stephens community," he said.
The pharmacy has also been recognised nationwide for its commitment to patient health, with pharmacists Michelle Jeffrey and Elizabeth Howarth previously winning assistants of the year.
To mark the occasion a celebration was held on August 16 with cake and lucky door prizes for the community.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.