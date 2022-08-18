Born from a need for more environmentally conscious solutions, Tomago-based manufacturers are working towards a renewable future in Port Stephens and the Hunter mining industry.
As the transition to energy resources occurs, managing director at Energy Renaissance Mark Chilcote is encouraging people to embrace it.
"It's about local industry and believing in the transition. There's a transition happening and it's going to happen, despite us all. It's just a matter of embracing it and getting on board," he said.
"[Whether that's] modifying mining vehicles to be electric or bringing in advanced manufacturing techniques into industries that have got old technology, it's transition."
Energy Renaissance is responsible for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries and Mr Chilcote says they're changing the way for the future of underground mining equipment, forklifts and buses.
"Our batteries are used not in electric vehicles but in static storage for special purpose electric vehicles," he said.
Focused on growing its energy business, Ampcontrol has developed an underground Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) known as DRIFTEX, designed to replace traditional diesel-powered vehicles.
"We've taken a conventional underground coal diesel vehicle, removed the diesel engine and replaced it with two, 100KW drives and 65KW hours of intrinsically safe batteries," Ampcontrol managing director and CEO Rod Henderson said.
He said a substantial amount of engineering went into the batteries to be certified for use in an underground environment.
"It's an explosive environment. As far as we're aware, we are the only ones in the industry that have an intrinsically safe battery to do that, so that's quite a first for us and the area," he said.
Mr Henderson said it was possible to turn all mining vehicles electric as battery technology improves.
"All vehicles will be electric of the future. We're working with a number of tier one mining companies at the moment to fully electrify their mines," he said.
He said Energy Renaissance was a good example of how technology was being improved, creating a space for a renewable future in the Hunter.
"Ampcontrol have been here for 54 years and when you see the confidence Energy Renaissance has to set up here, we see a very bright future in this space," he said.
"I think 10 years down the track you'll see very little machines in mines whether they be surface or underground unless they're operating on electric or hydrogen type fuels."
Mr Chilcote said the Hunter was well placed to be a manufacturer of energy systems, devices, solutions and to be able to service those.
"I think the Hunter has a very bright future in mining for a long time to come, however the Hunter also has a great opportunity presented to them to be a large manufacturer of energy, not just a producer of energy itself," he said.
Alanna Tomazin
