A parcel of land containing 900 koala feed trees has had stage one of its revegetation works complete.
In 2021/22 funding from the Department of Planning and Environment through the Crown Reserves Improvement Program (CRIF), was provided to Port Stephens Council's Natural Systems team to support the Port Stephens Koala hospital.
Situated on Frost Road in Anna Bay the land also contains two endangered ecological communities (EEC) that are inundated by various exotic plant species, preventing the germination of future generations of native species endemic to these communities.
Council is planned to apply for the second stage of the program to provide management of these areas.
Strategy and Environment Section manager Brock Lamont said the completion of works were a great step towards supporting koala protection and conservation in Port Stephens.
"Our community has always had a special relationship with koalas and we are looking forward to continuing to improve our local environment," he said.
Maintenance of the new plants will be achieved through future funding from the CRIF program and volunteer support.
