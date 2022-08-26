There's nothing better than catching up with friends but when it's spent over a coffee, it can become repetitive.
That's why Dana Randall has put a spin on get-togethers and created a social group for the ladies of Port Stephens.
"It's more about being social and for people to be able to meet new friends and do activities they love," she said.
After relocating from Sydney in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Randall felt a need to meet new people and remain connected. She formed the Ladies Social Group in October 2020 which recently hit just over 1000 members.
"I never thought it would get this big I was literally just thinking let's just do something for people who are either new to the area or just want to meet new people, friendly and love to do activities rather than the basic catching up for coffees or lunches," she said.
The ladies participate in a variety of activities that Ms Randall plans each week through the Facebook run group.
"Each week I probably hold roughly around five or six different things," she said.
"I do polls on the group, ask members what they'd like to do and they vote or add more," she said.
She said Port Stephens was a place with a variety of things to do.
"It's got everything for everyone, any age group whether it's sporting activities - there's a million walking tracks, there are so many beaches.
"We do water activities like body boarding, surf lessons, and dance classes, golf, tobogganing... there's also countless walks along the Bay," she said.
Ms Randall also hosts regular trivia nights and a monthly book club.
She said the most rewarding part of starting the group was bringing smiles to people's faces.
"We've managed to somehow bring some kind of light," she said.
"What I love, it's not just the fun that we have, it's the beautiful people that I've met and seeing them smile.
"Just seeing their happiness of meeting new people and getting something positive out of the group that's been one of my biggest wins," she said.
She encouraged women of any age to join the group for a chance to meet new friends.
"Don't feel uncomfortable thinking you're too old or too young, all are welcome," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
