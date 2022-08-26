Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Dana Randall has formed a social group for the ladies of Port Stephens

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOCIAL BUTTERFLY: Founder of Ladies Social Group Port Stephens Dana Randall has a passion for connecting people. Photo: Supplied

There's nothing better than catching up with friends but when it's spent over a coffee, it can become repetitive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.