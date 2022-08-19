Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Your weekly wrap of headlines from the Port Stephens Examiner

Updated August 19 2022 - 5:21am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Housing crisis: Port Stephens community members brave cold to shed light on a serious problem

BIG ISSUE: Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and councillor Leah Anderson will sleep out for the annual Vinnies appeal.

The team called 'No Fixed Address' is made up of Port Stephens councillor Leah Anderson, state MP Kate Washington and First National real estate's Tracy Blosdale and community member Kelly Hammond . Read more.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.