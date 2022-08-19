The team called 'No Fixed Address' is made up of Port Stephens councillor Leah Anderson, state MP Kate Washington and First National real estate's Tracy Blosdale and community member Kelly Hammond . Read more.
The property industry says NSW biodiversity laws have blocked 60 per cent of identified priority housing land in the Hunter as the developer of a massive subdivision north of Raymond Terrace starts legal action over the project's planning refusal. Read more.
The chance to celebrate the vital impact local businesses make to the Port Stephens economy and community is back with the return of the Examiner's business awards. Find out more here.
More than 20 Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have battled a large blaze in a scrap metal yard at Hexham. Read more.
Born from a need for more environmentally conscious solutions, Tomago-based manufacturers are working towards a renewable future in Port Stephens and the Hunter mining industry. Read more.
Recreational fishing clubs and organisations are encouraged to apply for a NSW Gone Fishing Day grant to host fishing activities on or around Sunday, October 9. Read more.
