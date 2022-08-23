In further improvements made to Medowie this year, a new section of a shared pathway along Medowie Road was complete in October. Starting at the Ferodale Road roundabout near the RFS shed, it stretches 2,650m towards the macadamia farm. "We are one step closer to providing a shared pathway connection from north to south Medowie the final section will be complete this financial year from Ferodale Road to Silverwattle Drive," Port Stephens Council said.