Medowie still offers something for everyone.
Medowie is arguably be the Port's fastest changing suburb with housing and commercial development seeing the town undergo a "huge amount of growth" in recent times with even more is on the horizon.
With a further 7000 people projected to settle in Medowie by 2036, the council last year bought a 7.6 hectare block of land at 38 Ferodale Road, across from Peppertree Road for a mixed residential and recreation development.
Port Stephens Council general manager Wayne Wallis said at the time the land purchase, which had been identified as a 'key site' in the 2016 Medowie Planning Strategy, was a "critical step in the ongoing development of Medowie".
"This purchase of the site will be a catalyst for new development and growth in Medowie providing opportunity for better connectivity between housing and recreational facilities," he said.
The council's land purchase comes amid rapid development in the town centre.
More than 200 volunteers banded together last May to overhaul the park next to the community centre and the surrounding CBD as part of the Medowie Makeover. The aim was to better connect the town centre.
Commercial development in Peppertree Road and Muir Street, including the McDonald's, chemist, gym and childcare centre, were established and opened. A new service station opened in Medowie Road, near the McDonald's commercial precinct this year with a KFC and a dentist is due to open in October.
Dowling Property Medowie director and progress association member Greg Brown noted there had been a "huge amount of growth" in the town including the Peppertree Road commercial development, construction progressing at The Gardens and Tallowood residential estates, land being cleared to start the Tall Trees Estate and three land releases.
Additionally, Subway, a sushi restaurant and a skin clinic will soon open near Coles.
"It's amazing to have all that happen in such a short time. I think a lot of people think it has taken away from the ruralness of Medowie. I understand where they're coming from, but Medowie still offers something for everyone," Mr Brown said.
