Port Stephens Power AFL Club stepped out in colour for the 2022 Pride Round Guernsey against Newcastle West Wallsend on August 13.
Port Stephens Power player Beth Innes said her team were keen to celebrate Pride and the LGBTIQA community.
"LGBTIQA people are a key part of our family. We also want other people in the community to know that we are a club that works hard to be inclusive and a safe space for everyone," she said.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington presented Power with their Pride guernseys on August 12 Uncle Frank's Pizzeria and Cafe.
Power's official Uncle Frank's Pride Cup was held on Saturday, August 20 where they took on Cardiff at Ferodale Oval.
Innes wanted to thank sponsors Curtis & Blair and Young Henry's for their sponsorship.
"They are Pride round sponsors and made it possible to get the dedicated Pride guernseys," she said.
She also encouraged more women to join Port Stephens Power.
"We are keen for more women to join our team in 2023," she said.
