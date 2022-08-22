Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Power celebrate Pride round with colourful guernseys

Updated August 22 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:00am
Port Stephens Power AFL Club stepped out in colour for the 2022 Pride Round Guernsey against Newcastle West Wallsend on August 13.

