BEN Peper was a part of The Kings School first XV which won a GPS title in 2018.
Along the way, they beat St Joseph's 30-25 in front of 12,000 at Hunters Hill and ended up sharing the title with Joeys - Kings' first in 11 years.
Peper's teammates included emerging Sydney Roosters superstar Joseph Sua'ali'i, Parramatta centre Will Penisini, NSW Waratahs prop Archer Holz and Brumbies lock Charlie Cale.
"I was 18, playing with Joseph Sua'ali'i who was 14, and he was the best player on the park," Peper said. "He was in year nine and was a freak. It was insane."
Those schoolboy days remain some of Peper's most cherished.
"They say it when you are there - 'it will be some of the best days of footy you play'. You don't always appreciate it at the time."
Peper was selected in the GPS 2s in year 11 (2017). A hamstring injury cruelled his chances in year 12.
However, the on-ball breakaway didn't share the same aspirations as many of his teammates.
"I knew back then that I was going to be a club footy player and just have a crack," Peper said.
That is exactly what Peper has been doing at Nelson Bay.
The 22-year-old has been a standout since ditching Sydney to return home and play alongside his mates.
"I was playing for Mosman in Sydney Subbies and doing a business degree at UTS," Peper said. "COVID kicked off for a second time in Sydney last year and I decided to move back to Anna Bay. The Gropers were still playing so I had a few games and loved it. A bunch of my mates from juniors were still playing. This year, I decided to stay, finish university on-line and commit to the Bay full-time."
Gropers coach Mike Wiringi hopes Peper never leaves.
"He is awesome," Wiringi said. "He carries the ball well, is a dominant tackler, strong at the breakdown ... he does the lot."
Apart from the social aspect, Peper has enjoyed the extra freedom on the pitch.
"I have been used to playing at Kings and then Sydney footy," he said. "Coming back here, the rugby is a bit looser. Not in a bad way. I get more involved in the game, get my hands on the ball and roam around the park.
"We have been a bit inconsistent. We seem to rise against the big teams. We are a smaller team that scraps and fights for everything. I like that type of rugby."
Peper is in the final semester of his degree but is "pretty comfortable" at the Bay.
"I plan to hang around," he said "My parents live here and I like surfing and the beach. I'd like to see what footy is like overseas. We have a couple Scottish boys and others who have played in Canada. It would only be an off-season thing."
"I will be back at the Bay. Hopefully Adsy (Adam Edwards), Chad Northcott and Kiwi (Michael Hotene) continue to play for a couple of years. We have Hussa (Rapine Mason) at 10 organising evrything. I'm sure we can push for the finals again."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
