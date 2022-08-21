Police appeal after motorbike rider dies

POLICE are appealing for dashcam footage or any witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle crash at Raymond Terrace on Friday afternoon to come forward as they await the results of mandatory blood and urine testing.
Police said emergency services were called to Links Drive about 3.10pm on Friday after reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck. Paramedics treated the motorbike rider - a 20-year-old man - but he died at the scene. The driver of the truck - a 45-year-old man - was not injured and was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
Advertisement
Port Stephens-Hunter police established a crime scene and, as investigations continue, are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.
Police said on Sunday that no charges had been laid and investigators were awaiting the results of the blood and urine testing.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.