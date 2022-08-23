Nelson Bay flathead champion David Shipsey tossed an unweighted poddy mullet in the shallows around Mud Point and it didn't take long for a thumping great dusky flathead to take notice.
The end result was that David did battle with the monster 80cm cracker before taking a couple of snaps and releasing the fish back into the system.
Duskies are synonymous to Port Stephens as they wait in ambush in the warm shallows that fringe the Port.
Keen to attack baits and lures the flathead isn't fussy.
The best baits include pilchards and fish fillets of any surface fish including tailor, mullet, slimy mackerel and yellowtail. Prawns, yabbies and worms are on the menu.
Come to think of it there isn't much that a dusky won't have a go at.
Plastics and hard body lures will also produce excellent results.
Flathead can be found throughout the port with the most preferred spots being Tomaree, Shoal Bay, Little Beach, Bagnalls Beach, Roy Wood Reserve, Mud Island, Tilligerry Creek, Swan Bay and the Karuah River.
On the north side of the harbour concentrate on Piggies Beach, Pindimar Bay, Corrie Island and Jimmies Beach.
Don't be surprised to catch one anywhere in the port.
