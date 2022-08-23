Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay's David Shipsey catches a dusky flathead around Mud Point

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:30am
DUSKY CENTRAL: David Shipsey with his Mud Point monster. Photo: Supplied

Nelson Bay flathead champion David Shipsey tossed an unweighted poddy mullet in the shallows around Mud Point and it didn't take long for a thumping great dusky flathead to take notice.

