A developer has applied to build a service station and Hungry Jack's restaurant on the New England Highway next to the former Oak factory at Hexham Bridge.
A South Australia-based company called PC Infrastructure Pty Ltd has lodged plans with City of Newcastle for the $2.9 million development next to the northbound lanes of the highway where it meets the Pacific Highway.
The development application says the business will operate 24 hours a day.
The service station will include three electric vehicle chargers, 28 parking spaces and the restaurant.
The former Oak milk bar next to the dairy factory also included a Hungry Jack's. The factory closed in 2013.
The state government has started planning to widen and upgrade the Pacific Highway between Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Bridge.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
