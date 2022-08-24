Port Stephens Examiner
Funds raised for Tomaree hospital

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary hosted a major fundraiser with a sausage sizzle at Taylors Beach Bunnings on Saturday, August 20.

