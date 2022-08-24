Funds raised for Tomaree hospital

Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary hosted a major fundraiser with a sausage sizzle at Taylors Beach Bunnings on Saturday, August 20.
A total of $2500 was raised thanks to generous community donations. Funds will go towards the group's next Wishlist which include recliner chairs for palliative care patient's relatives and heating, cooling and new furniture for the Queensland room,.
Advertisement
A Father's Day raffle was also held on the day. First prize was to a young mother with three children from Nelson Bay, second prize was to Auxiliary member Marilyn Jennings.
Raffle donations: Esky - Bunnings, Beer - BWS, Wine - Gamefish Club Shoal Bay, Dine - Zenith Restaurant Shoal Bay. Barbecue donations: Sausages - Good Food People Salamander Bay, Drinks - Woolworths Nelson Bay, Bread and Serviettes - Coles Salamander Bay, Onions - Auxiliary members.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.