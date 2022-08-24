It's a pity that David Wilson did not read the article 'Fresh Ideas for the Lodge' (Examiner, August 11) more carefully.
Since the inception of The Tomaree Cultural Development Group we have consulted The Tomaree Headland Heritage Group, Peter Clough, Geoff Washington, Nigel Dique and Chris Peters, and had them speak at several of our meetings in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation.
In fact, each one of them welcomed our proposal as an enhancement to theirs, particularly from a revenue perspective.
I seek and receive advice from Peter Clough regularly and am assured that our vision is included in their concept plans.
We are not so naive that we don't realise that a combined effort will be more effective and result in a wonderful multi-purpose facility for both the community and visitors on this iconic site.
My brother-in-law, Anthony Moffatt recently completed a 69-day, 4754km fund-raising bike ride from Melbourne (via Tidal River) to Cape Tribulation.
He is raising money for brain cancer research through the Alfred Foundation.
Although Anthony has brain cancer we are happy to report that his tumour is currently stable.
To date, he and his river to reef team have raised nearly $29,000. To make his ride more interesting, Anthony decided to taste-test vanilla slices along his trip. He scored each vanilla slice out of 10, based on what his late mum used to make.
Over the course of his ride Anthony tasted some 48 vanilla slices and only one scored the coveted 10/10, and that was the vanilla slice from Saxby's Bakery and Cafe at Salt Ash. Congratulations to them. You can still donate to the Alfred Foundation at fundraising.alfredfoundation.org.au/rivertoreef.
One. Residents of Maitland have to be so grateful when their city councillors made a ruling that nobody could ever build a new home on a flood area after the massive 1955 floods caused such disasters all over the large areas impacted in the Hunter Valley.
These rules still stand today. Surely Lismore could learn from that.
Two. No matter our political persuasion we must be so grateful when John Howard made such a powerful ruling to curb gun control here after the shocking killings of innocents in Port Arthur, Tasmania by a fool with a gun.
Nevertheless the shootings go on and on in America.
But three. We have all been shocked by Morrison's somewhat dictatorial behavior regarding the pandemic, haven't we?
I want to know when it was that the laws for pedestrians were repealed. I must have slept in that day.
It seems to me nowadays that pedestrians have assumed their personal safety is the sole responsibility of the motorists. I constantly see people walking out onto the roadway without looking to the obligatory right, left and right again, completely oblivious of the vehicular traffic. It might surprise some to know that this responsibility also applies when using a marked pedestrian crossing.
The marked crossing does give some protection but does not absolve them from taking appropriate personal care. I can remember when pedestrians were fined for "jaywalking".
It would be interesting to know when that last happened. Perhaps some policing of the pedestrian laws might go a long way towards pedestrian safety, especially when pedestrians disobey the "don't walk" signal. Otherwise, what is the point of having the laws in the first place?
